БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
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ENG
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

БЪЛГАРИЯ ИЗБИРА ПРЕЗИДЕНТ * * * Балотаж между Илияна Йотова и Андрей Гюров, сочат екзитполове на "Мяра" и "Алфа Рисърч" * * * БНТ със специална програма за президентските избори до края на вечерта

3D Mapping Turns the BNT Building into a Screen on Election Night

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
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Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
EN
Запази
мапинг превръща сградата бнт екран изборната нощ

A light projection transforms the façade of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) building into a giant screen displaying election results. Using 3D mapping, the latest voting data are projected onto the building in central Sofia and updated in real time.

The initiative enables not only viewers watching on television screens, but also people in the vicinity of BNT and Orlov Most (Eagle Bridge) to follow the progress of the election race.

The visualisation presents exit poll data from the polling agencies Alpha Research and Myara, with which the public broadcaster is working. In this way, election results extend beyond the studio and become part of the urban environment.

The light show complements BNT’s special election studio programme, Election Night, offering a more engaging way of presenting the results of the presidential election.

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