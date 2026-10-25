3D Mapping Turns the BNT Building into a Screen on Election Night

A light projection transforms the façade of the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) building into a giant screen displaying election results. Using 3D mapping, the latest voting data are projected onto the building in central Sofia and updated in real time.

The initiative enables not only viewers watching on television screens, but also people in the vicinity of BNT and Orlov Most (Eagle Bridge) to follow the progress of the election race.

The visualisation presents exit poll data from the polling agencies Alpha Research and Myara, with which the public broadcaster is working. In this way, election results extend beyond the studio and become part of the urban environment.

The light show complements BNT’s special election studio programme, Election Night, offering a more engaging way of presenting the results of the presidential election.