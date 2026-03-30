Alexander Stamboliyski Dam Reached Critical Levels, Expected to Overflow During the Night

Due to the large amount of rainfall in recent days in the catchment area of the Rositsa River (Northern Bulgaria), and despite the controlled release of water from the Aleksandar Stamboliyski Dam, the water level in the reservoir is expected to rise above the spillway this evening. A spillover is anticipated with a discharge of over 100 cubic metres per second, according to the mayors of the municipalities of Pavlikeni and Suhindol.

Currently, there is no immediate danger for the population, but the situation requires heightened vigilance.

Residents in low-lying areas along the Rositsa River, as well as farmers, livestock owners and fishermen, are advised to monitor the river’s water levels.

The municipalities are urging people to relocate animals, equipment and machinery away from low-lying areas while the river remains at elevated levels; to avoid staying near the riverbanks; not to cross flooded areas; and to refrain from fishing or walking near the river.

Water Reservoirs in Veliko Tarnovo District under Round-the-Clock Monitoring, No Risk of Fflooding