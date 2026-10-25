Andrey Gyurov Invited Iliana Iotova to a Debate Before the Run-off Election for President next Sunday

“This is an enormous vote of confidence, which obliges us to continue the fight for a new direction for Bulgaria,” presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov said at the campaign headquarters of the initiative committee that endorsed his candidacy.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us. Next week, Bulgaria will have to make its choice once again. I believe Bulgaria needs an active president who can explain decisions and unite Bulgarian citizens rather than divide them,” Gyurov said.

Andrey Gyurov invited Iliana Iotova to take part in a debate before the run-off.

“I invite Ms Iotova to an open, honest and civilised debate on how we will exercise our powers and how we will act when Bulgaria faces a difficult choice,” he added.

He stated that the election would not be decided in party headquarters and emphasised that, during the week leading up to the run-off, they would seek support exclusively from the public.

Photos: Desislava Kulelieva, BNT