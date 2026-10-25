As at 7:00 p.m., Only 3% Difference Between Iotova-Valchev and Gyurov-Kandev, According to Exit Polls Data by 'Myara'

Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev are in first place, with 35.2% support in today's presidential election. This is according to the exit poll results published by Myara agency as at 19:00.
In second place, with 32.2%, are the candidate pair Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev.
Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin, are in third place with 13.4% support.
They are followed by the presidential candidate pairs listed below:
Radostin Vasilev and Krasimir Manov – 3.9%,
Ivelin Mihaylov and Yuliana Mateeva – 3.3%,
Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova – 1.6%.
4.8% of voters selected “I do not support any candidate” on the ballot paper.
According to the agency, voter turnout stood at 21.2% as at 19:00.