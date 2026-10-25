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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

БЪЛГАРИЯ ИЗБИРА ПРЕЗИДЕНТ * * * Към 12:00 ч. избирателната активност е 5,8%, най-висока е във Видин, съобщиха от ЦИК * * * БНТ със специална програма за президентските избори до края на вечерта

Boyko Borisov: GERB Is Not Boycotting the Elections

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Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
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бойко борисов герб бойкотира изборите
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GERB leader Boyko Borissov said in Kyustendil that his party was not boycotting the presidential election and was not pressuring voters, mayors or party structures over how to vote. He said everyone had the right to decide for themselves whether to vote and whom to support. He also stated that he would cast his vote before the end of election day.

Boyko Borissov, GERB leader: “It’s a long day, so we’ll vote when we’ve finished our work. I’ll vote too, of course, when I decide the time is right. As Tomislav Donchev said, low turnout is due to the absence of a candidate who is suitable to unite the nation and serve as Supreme Commander-in-Chief. There is no such candidate. GERB is not boycotting the election. Today, anyone who wishes to vote will go and cast their ballot.”

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