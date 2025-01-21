НОВИНИ
Bulgaria marks the Day of Maternity Care

заради смъртта бебета турските власти отнеха лиценза частни болници
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:57, 21.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
Слушай новините днес

On January 21, Bulgaria celebrates the Day of Maternity Care, also known as Babinden (Midwives' Day).

January 21 was declared the Midwife’s day in 1951 with a decree of the National Assembly of Bulgaria. The day coincides with the date when Babinden was celebrated.

Babinden is a traditional Bulgarian feast, celebrated on 8 January according to the new style and on 21 January according to the Gregorian calendar, in honour of the women practicing midwifery. As part of the tradition, the rituals on this day are mainly related to paying homage to the elderly women ('babi') who in the past helped young mothers at childbirth and served as midwives.

On this day, professionals in maternity care, including doctors and midwives, reflect on their work, while mothers express gratitude and recognition for the care and dedication shown to them.

The Day of Maternity Care is marked with various initiatives across the country.

Razlog will celebrate the day honouring elderly women who have assisted mothers during childbirth, as well as paying respect to midwives and celebrating new life. 140 'babi' are expected to participate in the most beautiful traditional dance (horo) in the Razlog municipality, the local administration said.

The municipality of Simitli will also celebrate Babinden. The event, dedicated to the birth of new life, invites all mothers and grandmothers of children born in 2024—the newest residents of Simitli municipality. The tradition of pouring water over the hands of the midwife will be observed as well.

