Bulgaria Represented at Munich Security Conference by President, Ougoing PM and Ministers

At the Munich Security Conference, Bulgaria is represented by President Iliana Iotova, outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, and the outgoing ministers of foreign affairs and defence.

The President has already begun participating in discussions and will later meet with the High Representative for Gaza, Nikolay Mladenov. Zhelyazkov and Georg Georgiev have already met with Mladenov.

They discussed Bulgaria’s potential active involvement in Gaza’s reconstruction process. The High Representative briefed the Bulgarian delegation on expected developments regarding the implementation of the second phase of Donald Trump’s recovery plan.

Outgoing Prime Minister Zhelyazkov also addressed whether Bulgaria will participate in the Board of Peace meeting on 19 February.