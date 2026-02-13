БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Protest Held Outside French Embassy in Bulgaria Over Children Separated from Their Parents in France

Citizens gathered in Sofia to protest outside the French Embassy in Bulgaria over cases of Bulgarian children separated from their parents and placed in foster families in France. The demonstration was organised by the association ROD – Parents United for Children (ROD International).

Protesters called for assistance from Bulgarian authorities. The association stated that it has also informed international organisations about the case and has prepared an open letter addressed to the French Ambassador in Bulgaria.

