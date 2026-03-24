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Caretaker Justice Minister Files Complaint with Supreme Administrative Court Over SJC Refusal to Consider Appointment of New Acting Prosecutor-General

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Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
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андрей янкулов теодора георгиева поредният тежък удар имиджа българското правосъдие
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Andrey Yankulov announced that he will file a complaint today, March 24, with the Supreme Administrative Court against the decision of the Prosecutors’ College of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) not to consider his proposal to appoint a new acting Prosecutor-General.

On 11 March, the Prosecutors’ College unanimously refused to examine the caretaker Minister’s proposal. The deadline for filing an appeal is 25 March.

He argued that the college’s ruling effectively creates a “temporary permanent mandate” for Sarafov, whose term expires only upon an uncertain future event — either the election of a permanent officeholder or his decision to step down. According to Yankulov, this approach contradicts fundamental principles of the rule of law and good governance.

The caretaker Minister also noted that a report is expected from the working group at the Ministry of Justice, following a complaint submitted by the civic organisation BOETS. The report allegedly details corruption, abuse of power, and violations by magistrates and high-ranking officials. The complaint has already been forwarded to the Ministry of Interior for investigation, and to the Supreme Court of Cassation for consideration of potential follow-up actions under the mechanism for independent investigation of the Prosecutor-General.

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