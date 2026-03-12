БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Caretaker PM Gyurov: Bulgaria and Greece Are Strategic Partners for NATO's Eastern Flank Security

Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Cooperation between Bulgaria and Greece is a key factor for security, stability and economic development in the region, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov said during a meeting with Greece’s Minister of National Defence, Nikolaos Dendias on March 12.

Mr Dendias is visiting Bulgaria at the invitation of the country’s caretaker Defence Minister, Atanas Zapryanov.

During the talks, caretaker Prime Minister Gyurov expressed his gratitude to the Greek defence minister for his contribution to the Multinational Battlegroup stationed on Bulgarian territory, which forms part of NATO’s forward land forces.

He noted that the formation has a strategic role in strengthening deterrence and defence on the Alliance’s eastern flank.

“This is a genuine expression of allied solidarity,” the prime minister said.

During the meeting, Mr Gyurov and Mr Dendias discussed the potential of shared priorities that could strengthen the strategic positions of both countries while also generating added value.

