БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ЦИК обяви резултата от вота, до урните са отишли 1 525...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
АПИ: Шофьорите да тръгват с автомобили, готови за зимни...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
Застудяване и валежи: Кога идва снегът и кога ще пуснат...
Чете се за: 06:25 мин.
Хари Кейн е новият носител на "Златната топка"
Чете се за: 06:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

CEC Announces Presidential Election First Round Results: Runoff Sheduled for 1 November

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
Bulgaria
Запази

Incumbent president Iliana Iotova and former caretaker Prime Minister Andrei Gyurov are set to advance to the second round of Bulgaria’s 2026 presidential elections

цик 590 000 души имат право глас вота неделя

The Central Election Commission (CEC) on October 27 announced the final results of the presidential and vice-presidential election held on 25 October. According to the Commission, 1,525,034 Bulgarians out of the 6,584,025 eligible voters went to the polls.

“No President and Vice-President of the Republic of Bulgaria have been elected in the election held on 25 October 2026, as fewer than half of eligible voters took part in the vote and none of the candidates received more than half of the valid votes,” the Election Commission announced.

The two candidates who received the highest number of votes will proceed to a run-off on 1 November.

The run-off will be between presidential candidate pair No. 4, Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, backed by an Initiative Committee, who received 486,232 valid votes, and candidate pair No. 25, Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valtchev, also backed by an Initiative Committee, who received 528,951 valid votes.

The CEC also announced how many people selected the “I do not support any candidate” option — a total of 67,353 voters.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Проливни дъждове, съществено застудяване и сняг в края на седмицата
1
Проливни дъждове, съществено застудяване и сняг в края на седмицата
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по борба пряко по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте финалите на световното първенство по борба пряко по БНТ 3
Ламин Ямал спечели „Златното момче“ за трета поредна година
3
Ламин Ямал спечели „Златното момче“ за трета поредна...
Дъжд и гръмотевици днес, сняг в събота
4
Дъжд и гръмотевици днес, сняг в събота
Мъж загина при нелепа катастрофа, главен път Е79 е затворен
5
Мъж загина при нелепа катастрофа, главен път Е79 е затворен
Видеонаблюдението на вота: Какви нарушения засякоха камерите?
6
Видеонаблюдението на вота: Какви нарушения засякоха камерите?

Най-четени

Трима са задържани за убийството на Слави Бинев, съобщи главният секретар на МВР
1
Трима са задържани за убийството на Слави Бинев, съобщи главният...
Бизнесменът Слави Бинев е убит в столичния квартал „Павлово“
2
Бизнесменът Слави Бинев е убит в столичния квартал...
ЦИК при обработени 100% протоколи от СИК: Йотова и Гюров отиват на балотаж на 1 ноември
3
ЦИК при обработени 100% протоколи от СИК: Йотова и Гюров отиват на...
Къде са задържани заподозрените за убийството на Слави Бинев (СНИМКИ)?
4
Къде са задържани заподозрените за убийството на Слави Бинев (СНИМКИ)?
Софийският военен съд освободи Мартин Варадинов от ареста
5
Софийският военен съд освободи Мартин Варадинов от ареста
Бившият началник на НСО: Поведението на Колтуклиева не е журналистика
6
Бившият началник на НСО: Поведението на Колтуклиева не е журналистика

Още от: Politics

The Election of Bulgaria's Seventh President Will Be Decided in a Run-off on November 1
The Election of Bulgaria's Seventh President Will Be Decided in a Run-off on November 1
What Support Do Iliana Iotova and Andrey Gyurov Have Ahead of Sunday’s Presidential Election Run-off? What Support Do Iliana Iotova and Andrey Gyurov Have Ahead of Sunday’s Presidential Election Run-off?
Чете се за: 06:05 мин.
Government Press Office on PM’s Briefing: Election Campaign for Presidential Run-off Has Not Yet Begun Government Press Office on PM’s Briefing: Election Campaign for Presidential Run-off Has Not Yet Begun
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
Who Did GERB and MRF Supporters Vote For in Yesterday's First Round of Presidential Election? Who Did GERB and MRF Supporters Vote For in Yesterday's First Round of Presidential Election?
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Gyurov–Kandev Campaign Team Files Complaint with CEC over Pre-Election CampaigningT hrough Official Government Channels Gyurov–Kandev Campaign Team Files Complaint with CEC over Pre-Election CampaigningT hrough Official Government Channels
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
'We Continue the Change' Chair: Radev Should Not Use Council of Ministers as Party Headquarters 'We Continue the Change' Chair: Radev Should Not Use Council of Ministers as Party Headquarters
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.

Водещи новини

ЦИК обяви резултата от вота, до урните са отишли 1 525 034 българи (23%)
ЦИК обяви резултата от вота, до урните са отишли 1 525 034 българи...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
АПИ: Шофьорите да тръгват с автомобили, готови за зимни условия, времето ще се влошава АПИ: Шофьорите да тръгват с автомобили, готови за зимни условия, времето ще се влошава
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
Семен Новиков спечели титлата в категория до 87 кг класически стил на световния шампионат по борба Семен Новиков спечели титлата в категория до 87 кг класически стил на световния шампионат по борба
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Борба
Прокурорският син сам поиска да бъде екстрадиран в Гърция Прокурорският син сам поиска да бъде екстрадиран в Гърция
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Радев за поисканата оставка на шефа на НСО: Чакаме...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
У нас
България е първа в ЕС по смъртни случаи по пътищата
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Шефът на НСО за случая със Соня Колтуклиева: Видях грешки в нашите...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Бойко Рашков, Пламен Тончев и Асен Василев на разпит по делото...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ