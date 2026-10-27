CEC Announces Presidential Election First Round Results: Runoff Sheduled for 1 November

The Central Election Commission (CEC) on October 27 announced the final results of the presidential and vice-presidential election held on 25 October. According to the Commission, 1,525,034 Bulgarians out of the 6,584,025 eligible voters went to the polls.

“No President and Vice-President of the Republic of Bulgaria have been elected in the election held on 25 October 2026, as fewer than half of eligible voters took part in the vote and none of the candidates received more than half of the valid votes,” the Election Commission announced.

The two candidates who received the highest number of votes will proceed to a run-off on 1 November.

The run-off will be between presidential candidate pair No. 4, Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev, backed by an Initiative Committee, who received 486,232 valid votes, and candidate pair No. 25, Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valtchev, also backed by an Initiative Committee, who received 528,951 valid votes.

The CEC also announced how many people selected the “I do not support any candidate” option — a total of 67,353 voters.