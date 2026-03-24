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Court Stops Price Increase for Paid Parking Zones in Sofia

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Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
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Sofia Municipality said that its position on the case remains unchanged

терзиев поскъпването синя зелена зона еврото виновно
Снимка: BGNES/archive

The price and scope of paid parking zones in Sofia will remain unchanged after the Supreme Administrative Court issued a final ruling halting the planned increase and expansion. The court upheld the decision of the lower instance and rejected the objections raised by the Sofia Municipal Council.

With its ruling, the Supreme Administrative Court confirmed the February decision of the Sofia City Administrative Court, which had suspended key provisions of the Ordinance on Traffic Organisation.

The case concerns amendments adopted at the end of 2025 and in force since 5 January 2026, which envisaged significant changes to the “blue” and “green” parking zones. The ruling of the Supreme Administrative Court is final.

Meanwhile, the Sofia Municipality said in a statement that, until there are guarantees that parking revenues will be reinvested in neighbourhood infrastructure, the elements of the reform involving higher fees and expanded zones will not be introduced.

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