БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Иран предупреди Румъния, че ще реагира, ако се разреши на...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Година след трагедията в Кочани: 63 бели стола - символ...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Стефка Костадинова обяви, че напуска БОК, ще участва в...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Cyberattacks on Bulgaria on the Rise

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
EN
Запази

Cyberattacks targeting Bulgaria are increasing, with experts citing the ongoing war in the Middle East as one contributing factor. Last year, the state IT company “Information Services” recorded over 1,500 attacks.

Plans are underway to upgrade the current monitoring centre, which now protects critical infrastructure, into a National Cybersecurity Operations Centre. The goal is to establish a unified and effective mechanism to counter the growing number of cyber and hybrid attacks.

Since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East, experts have reported a surge in hybrid attacks, most often targeting key EU and NATO platforms. Online, powerful disinformation campaigns have also been activated.

Globally, experts note a 700% increase in cyberattacks.

Prof. Dr. Ilin Savov, an international expert in cybersecurity and cyber prevention, warned: “Cyber-organised criminal consortia are increasingly uniting around the pursuit of quick profits and influence. In recent years, they have become highly organised, more aggressive, and extremely consistent in their tactics within the digital environment.”

Simeon Kartzelanski, Cybersecurity Manager at „Information Services“, stated: “Yes, Bulgaria is not a direct participant in this type of conflict, but similar attacks are also observed on our territory. Due to the specific nature of the infrastructures, I cannot provide more detailed information.”

According to „Information Services“, Bulgaria registered 1,513 cyber incidents last year.

Simeon Kartzelanski, Cybersecurity Manager at the company, explained: “The incidents are related to so-called denial-of-service attacks, phishing emails, emails that create false identities, or the infection of users’ workstations to steal credentials and bank accounts.”

He added that attacks most often target websites or specific user services, sometimes combined with psychological impact. Another type, so-called “silent attacks,” involves professional hacker groups infiltrating infrastructure to gather information. A notable example is the power outages in Ukraine following the start of the war.

“About two months ago, Poland’s National Cybersecurity Centre published a report on a coordinated attack on their electricity infrastructure aimed at disrupting the country’s power supply,” Kartzelanski said.

In response to the rising attacks, Bulgaria’s cybersecurity operational centre is being upgraded. The new national security architecture incorporates much of the U.S. experience and intelligence sharing.

Kartzelanski noted: “When an incident occurs in another country, whether in the EU, a NATO member, or the U.S., that information can be quickly and automatically shared with Bulgaria, enabling us to anticipate attacks and be aware of emerging threats in the international cyber environment.”

The full upgrade of the national system is expected to be completed within a year and a half.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите за април
1
НОИ: Великденските добавки ще бъдат изплатени с пенсиите за април
Кои са водачите на листите на "Прогресивна България"
2
Кои са водачите на листите на "Прогресивна България"
Заради по-високите цени на горивата: Търговци очакват 20% поскъпване на стоките
3
Заради по-високите цени на горивата: Търговци очакват 20%...
Стефка Костадинова обяви, че напуска БОК, ще участва в парламентарните избори от името на "ДПС - Ново начало"
4
Стефка Костадинова обяви, че напуска БОК, ще участва в...
Тръмп: Иран много иска да преговаря, но не е готов
5
Тръмп: Иран много иска да преговаря, но не е готов
Тръмп предупреди страните от НАТО, че ги чака "много лошо бъдеще", ако не подкрепят Вашингтон за Ормузкия проток
6
Тръмп предупреди страните от НАТО, че ги чака "много лошо...

Най-четени

Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен апартамент в София
1
Най-ценната българска монета струва почти колкото едностаен...
Прокуратурата: Вдигната е банковата тайна за 44 сметки, свързани с НПО-то на "Петрохан"
2
Прокуратурата: Вдигната е банковата тайна за 44 сметки, свързани с...
Д-р Благомир Здравков за напускащия екип в Педиатричната болница в София: Свободните щатни бройки вече са запълнени
3
Д-р Благомир Здравков за напускащия екип в Педиатричната болница в...
Най-много пари на роднините си у нас са изпратили българи от Великобритания и САЩ
4
Най-много пари на роднините си у нас са изпратили българи от...
Десетки ранени в Израел след удари с ирански ракети
5
Десетки ранени в Израел след удари с ирански ракети
Иран е напълно победен и иска сделка, но не такава, каквато Тръмп би приел, написа американският президент
6
Иран е напълно победен и иска сделка, но не такава, каквато Тръмп...

More from: Bulgaria

Six Parties Likely to Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament, Poll Shows
Six Parties Likely to Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament, Poll Shows
Caretaker Foreign Minister Neynsky: Bulgaria Has Not Received Any Request to Participate in Guaranteeing the Security of Shipping in the Strait of Hormuz Caretaker Foreign Minister Neynsky: Bulgaria Has Not Received Any Request to Participate in Guaranteeing the Security of Shipping in the Strait of Hormuz
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Caretaker Social Minister Launches Food Distribution Campaign for Vulnerable Groups Caretaker Social Minister Launches Food Distribution Campaign for Vulnerable Groups
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
TV Programme Helps in Organising Rescue Operation for Sheep Trapped in 400-Metre Gorge near Kardzhali TV Programme Helps in Organising Rescue Operation for Sheep Trapped in 400-Metre Gorge near Kardzhali
Чете се за: 07:07 мин.
Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Ukraine on Its Path towards European Integration Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Ukraine on Its Path towards European Integration
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
Man Found Dead with Gunshot Wound in Car in Downtown Burgas Man Found Dead with Gunshot Wound in Car in Downtown Burgas
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Тръмп отново предизвиква НАТО, може ли морската коалиция да охранява Ормузкия проток?
Тръмп отново предизвиква НАТО, може ли морската коалиция да...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
По света
Иран предупреди Румъния, че ще реагира, ако се разреши на САЩ да използват румънски бази за операции в Близкия изток Иран предупреди Румъния, че ще реагира, ако се разреши на САЩ да използват румънски бази за операции в Близкия изток
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Наградите „Оскар“ - тънък хумор и триумф за „Битка след битка“ Наградите „Оскар“ - тънък хумор и триумф за „Битка след битка“
Чете се за: 06:32 мин.
По света
Разкритие на БАБХ: Плесени и бактерии в част от храните в училищата Разкритие на БАБХ: Плесени и бактерии в част от храните в училищата
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
У нас
Година след трагедията в Кочани: 63 бели стола - символ на...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
По света
75% от обема на язовирите у нас е запълнен, превантивно изпускат...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Министър Нейнски: Към България не е отправено искане за участие в...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
По света
Храни от първа необходимост ще получат над 530 000 души
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ