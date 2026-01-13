БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Denitsa Sacheva: GERB Took Responsibility to End the “Spiral of Elections” and Ensure Stability

Чете се за: 05:02 мин.
GERB took responsibility to participate in government in order to put an end to the “spiral of elections” and guarantee the stability of the state, Denitsa Sacheva of GERB said in an interview on 'More from the Day' on January 12.

According to her, around BGN 1 billion has been spent on elections over the past five years, and the frequent votes have led to doubts about whether the democratic process can produce stable governance.

“We have reached the point where we believe the state can be governed only through protests, and I consider this an exceptional threat – not to GERB, but to everyone who would like to see a stable country,” Sacheva stressed.

She drew a distinction between the civic voice and criminal interests, stating that there are criminal groups that have opposed Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone.

“I do not think our colleagues from 'We Continue the Change - Demcratic Bulgaria' have the right to claim that this protest is theirs. There were many people in the square who said they did not like anyone, and there were also people who booed them as well. The crowd was large and diverse, and no one can take categorical responsibility for who was there and with what interest,” Sacheva said.

“I firmly maintain that there were criminal interests opposed to Bulgaria’s membership of the eurozone.

– Who benefited from and exploited those criminal interests?

– People and structures who clearly had such an interest. But we cannot claim that everyone always acts solely with good intentions. I want to stress again that we treat the civic voice with respect and humility, and we respect those who expressed their disappointment, dissatisfaction and desire for a better life in Bulgaria. At the same time, we must be absolutely uncompromising if criminal interests were also present at the protest.”

Referring to relations with 'MRF – New Beginning', Sacheva said their support had been necessary to achieve specific objectives.

“We have repeatedly explained what our relationship with 'MRF– New Beginning' is, and we have clearly stated that we created this government with one single purpose: to take Bulgaria into the eurozone, to restore the Recovery and Resilience Plan, and to stop the spiral of elections. These three goals were achieved, and the votes of MRF– New Beginning were essential for that,” she said.

Sacheva rejected claims of dependency.

“There are no such dependencies. I understand that it is easier to make explanations through this kind of narrative, but whenever people work together, they depend on each other. Just as much as GERB depended on the votes of 'MRF – New Beginning', so did 'MRF – New Beginning' depend on GERB,” she added.

She acknowledged that the government had paid a “heavy political price”, but underlined that responsibility was crucial.

“Politicians who are afraid to pay a political price are not the ones who are useful to people,” Sacheva concluded.

