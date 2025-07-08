Fire Broke Out near Ihtiman

A fire broke out in a storage yard near Ihtiman. The report was filed shortly after 12.30 pm on July 8.

Currently, seven fire engines, a water tanker, and a specialised vehicle equipped with air quality monitoring equipment are on site.

According to the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection, there has been no deterioration in air quality as a result of the fire.

The blaze has been brought under control, but firefighting teams remain on the scene due to smoldering waste that continues to pose a risk.