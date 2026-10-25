First Exit Polls at 7:00 p.m by "Alfa Research": Presidential Election Run-off Between Iliana Iotova and Andrey Gyurov

Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev are in first place, with 35.3% of the vote in today's presidential elections (October 25). This is according to the exit poll results published by Alpha Research polling agency as at 19:00.
In second place, with 32.4%, are the candidates Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev.
Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin are in third place, with 12.6% support.
They are followed by the presidential candidate pairs listed below:
Radostin Vasilev and Krasimir Manov – 4.1%,
Ivelin Mihaylov and Yuliana Mateeva – 3.5%,
Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova – 2.2%.
4.9% of voters selected “I do not support any candidate” on the ballot paper.
According to the agency, voter turnout stood at 22.3% as at 19:00.