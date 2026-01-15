БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Flu Cases on the Rise, More Districts in Bulgaria Expected to Declare Flu Epidemic Within Days

Flu epidemic has already been declared in Varna since yesterday

шест вече областите грипна епидемия

The number of flu cases in Bulgaria is increasing, health authorities have reported.

The sharpest rise in infections has been recorded in Burgas, Dobrich, Silistra, Pernik, Sofia district, Yambol and Haskovo.

Varna has already declared a flu epidemic as of yesterday, becoming the first district in the country to do so.

In Varna, in-person classes have been suspended and pupils have moved to online learning as of 14 January. In kindergartens, the mixing of groups has been banned. Visits of hospitalised patients have been suspended, while preventive medical examinations and mandatory immunisations have also been temporarily halted.

