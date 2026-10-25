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Iliana Iotova: It Is an Illusion to Think That We Can Bring About Change in the Country by Not Voting

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Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
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илияна йотова илюзия гласува можем извършим промяна страната
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

“It is an illusion to think that we can bring about change in the country by not voting,” President Iliana Iotova said following the close of poll on October 25.

She thanked all voters but emphasised:

“I would like to express a certain degree of concern and tell Bulgarian citizens that it is an illusion to think that we can change anything in the country if we do not vote. In the years ahead, we will need to bring about a great deal of change to prevent our country, to prevent Bulgaria, from returning to the years of stagnation, when we missed out on so many opportunities because of division and confrontation. Bulgaria will prosper in the years to come. We hold a golden opportunity and here in South-Eastern Europe, we will ensure that Bulgaria becomes a guarantor of security for the entire continent. There is one more thing I want to say: war is raging in Europe. Throughout this period, I have spoken about being a Bulgarian president who will be a president of peace. Because without peace, there can be no security and no prosperity. And we have a duty to ensure that Bulgarian citizens have a future and the opportunity for development,” Iotova emphasised.

“Throughout the campaign, I consistently put forward positive messages, addressed to all Bulgarian citizens,” Iotova stated.

“We will engage in even more determined dialogue with our voters and with all Bulgarian citizens. I believe that Bulgaria has a strong position of its own. Bulgaria has a sovereign foreign policy, of course, pursued in cooperation with our partners. But this is very important because, as president of all Bulgarians, I do not want foreign flags waving in our squares and streets. I want to see Bulgarian flags. I want people to feel secure and to think about their future, about how to provide for their families and how we can work for our children and young people. These are the messages I have been conveying. Throughout the campaign, my messages have consistently been positive.”

“I would not want Bulgaria to be governed by another "cobbled together political assemblage". I want stable government.” President Iliana Iotova commented on the low voter turnout.

“The decision of the second-largest political force not to participate also affected voter turnout.”

“Bulgaria will have a woman president,” Vice-Presidential candidate Kiril Valchev said.

“For the first time in Bulgaria’s history, a woman has come out on top in a presidential election vote. I hope that many people will vote in the second round next week and that Bulgaria will have a woman president. But I would also like to address Mr Georgi Kandev. Be a man. I invite him to a debate. I hope he will not hide away, as he did on the Bulgarian National Television programme Referendum,” Kiril Valchev said.

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