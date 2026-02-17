Large Section of Fallen Rock Cleared on Velingrad–Sarnitsa Road, Restoring Emergency Access

A large section of the Velingrad–Sarnitsa Road was cleared with help of heavy machinery, Nebi Bozov told BNT morning programme on February 17. The clearing allows ambulances to pass,which is of utmost importance for the whole region. For the time being, the road remains closed to other vehicles.

Nebi Bozov, Mayor of Sarnitsa Municipality: “The emergency route has been shortened. From three hours, response times are now down to 30 minutes.”

The 40-kilometre stretch is closed to car traffic, forcing travellers to take long detours. Currently, the only access to Sarnitsa is via Batak–Dospat.

Nebi Bozov: “The company responsible for maintaining the road has assured us that work will take one week. After that, a programme will begin to secure the area and prevent further landslides.”

Within a week, not only must the roadway be cleared, but also the large rock masses that were obstructing the riverbed.

The mayor has urged the Road Infrastructure Agency to take urgent action.

The breaking up and removal of the rock mass continues. Both the agency and the maintenance company have pledged that the route will be fully cleared within a week. Stones are also being removed from the Chepinska River, which overflowed on Sunday evening, further complicating the situation. The danger remains, as the area has seen more rainfall. Once the road reopens, safety measures will be implemented along the entire stretch.