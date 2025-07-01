"Lyulin" Residential District in Sofia Remains without Hot Water until Sunday

All micro-regions of "Lyulin" residential district in Sofia will be without hot water for five days, starting today, July 1 through Sunday. The interruption is due to scheduled annual maintenance on the heat transmission network, explained “Sofia district heating” company.

The repair work is part of a maintenance programme for key facilities, aimed at ensuring the reliability and efficiency of heat supply.

“Sofia district heating” company assures that all the works will be completed as quickly as possible.