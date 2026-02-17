Melon-Sized Tumour Removed from Woman’s Abdomen in Burgas

A team at the genral hospital in the coastal city of Burgas has removed a tumour the size of a melon, weighing around two kilogrammes, from the abdomen of a 60-year-old woman from Burgas. The patient had been unaware of its presence, assuming she was simply gaining weight due to her diet. The complex operation was carried out in the hospital’s Second Surgical Department, its head, Dr Vasil Keranov, said on February 17.

The case proved challenging for doctors from the start. The woman was admitted with abdominal pain, initially suspected to be appendicitis because the discomfort was located in the lower right side and its source was difficult to determine. A thorough examination, however, ruled out this diagnosis.

“Even on palpation of the abdomen I suspected a tumour,” said Dr Borislav Penev, a physician in the department. “I called in Dr Borislav Ivanov, who confirmed my suspicion.” An emergency scan was performed, revealing a tumour in the pelvic area, most likely of gynaecological origin.

The surgeons decided immediate surgery was necessary because of the tumour’s large size, the risk of pressure on internal organs and the potential for serious complications. During the operation, their initial assessment was confirmed: the tumour originated from the right ovary. A consultant obstetrician-gynaecologist was called in.

Doctors succeeded in removing the mass entirely. The procedure was completed without complications, and the patient has since been discharged and is recovering at home. Histological analysis shows the tumour was benign.

Surgeons stress that people should seek medical attention when they notice a persistent change in their body, even if it appears harmless. Early diagnosis significantly eases treatment and reduces the risk of complications. Women, they add, should attend regular gynaecological check-ups even after their reproductive years.