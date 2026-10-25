Ministry of Interior: Election Day Is Proceeding Normally; 217 Reports of Violations Received by 3:00 p.m.

A total of 217 reports of violations of election law and citizens’ political rights had been received by the Ministry of the Interior by 3 p.m., the ministry announced.

Of these, 165 concerned vote-buying, 12 related to unlawful campaigning, one concerned corporate voting, and 39 involved other violations related to the electoral process.

A total of 1,277 warning notices were issued, with the highest numbers recorded in Sofia (331), Pazardzhik (190) and Plovdiv (152).

No individuals were detained, and no administrative violation reports were filed.

The Ministry of the Interior reminded the public that a 24-hour telephone hotline, 02 90 112 98, was operating to receive reports of violations or suspected offences falling within the ministry’s remit during the electoral process. Reports can also be submitted by email to izbori@mvr.bg.