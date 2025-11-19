БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Ministry of Interior Released Footage of Rescue Operation During Big Fire at Parking Area of Kostinbrod Municipal Transport Company (VIDEO)

The causes of the fire are being clarified

The Ministry of Interior has released video of the rescue operation carried out during the large fire at the “Municipal Transport” parking area in the village of Petarch, Kostinbrod municipality on November 19.

After receiving the alert, local patrol officers Ivaylo Penev and Aleks Stanislavov were first on the scene. Their initial task was to ensure that no civilians had been harmed.

With the blaze rapidly spreading and engulfing vehicles parked at the site, the two officers made a critical decision and immediately took action. While Stanislavov secured the area, Penev got behind the wheel and drove seven buses away from the danger zone to a safe distance. Both officers then remained on site to assist firefighters in containing the blaze.

Photos by BGNES

Fire crews from Kostinbrod, Slivnitsa and Sofia took part in bringing the fire under control, the Interior Ministry confirmed. Five buses, two minibuses and two cars were damaged. No injuries were reported.

A inspection of the scene is underway. The cause of the fire is still being established.

