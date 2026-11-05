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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Murder in Sliven: Police Detain a Suspect in the Crime

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Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
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Police in Sliven have arrested a man suspected of murder. According to initial reports, he stabbed another man in the city yesterday.

The incident took place in the city’s villa district. During the search for the suspect, police blocked the roads leading out of the city. Unofficial reports suggest that the suspect has a criminal record and was recently released from prison.

The motive for the crime is still being established. Initial information indicates that an altercation broke out between the two men.

The prosecutor’s office is expected to provide further details about the investigation later today, November 5.

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