БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Самолетен билет с неизвестна дестинация: Заради бомбени...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Серия от бомбени заплахи срещу самолети и в чужбина
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Нова серия бомбени заплахи: Три самолета кацнаха...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
1516 евро са необходими на едно тричленно семейство за...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
Пламен Абровски: До края на годината ще бъде внесен...
Чете се за: 09:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Thousands Left Without Heating and Hot Water as Sofia District Heating Company Carries Out Emergency Repairs and Maintenance Works

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
EN
Запази
абонатите топлофикация софия следят реално време потреблението

Thousands of Sofia residents are without heating and hot water due to emergency repairs and maintenance work on the network operated by Sofia district heating company (Toplofikatsiya Sofia), according to information published on the company's website.

From today until 7 November, customers in Druzhba 1 – blocks 44, 138, 139 and 140, block 142, the Eighth Police Station and the Slatina-Iskar Social Services Centre – as well as block 290 in the Tsarigradski Complex in Druzhba 2, will be without heating.

From 4 to 6 November, residents of Druzhba 1 in the area between Kapitan Dimitar Spisarevski Street, Hristofor Kolumb Boulevard and Asen Yordanov Boulevard, as well as those living in blocks 158 and 159, will be without heating and hot water.

Customers at 8 Kiril Vidinski Street in Lozenets and block 96 in Musagenitsa will also be without heating until 6 November. All residents of the Izток and Izgrev districts will be without heating and hot water until Friday.

Heating will remain suspended until 15 November at blocks 68A, 69 and 81 in Slatina; 9 Geo Milev Street and 10 Hristo Maksimov Street in Geo Milev; blocks 93, 94 and 95 in Musagenitsa; 1, 3–5 and 7–9 Vasil Drumev Street; 7–9 Sultan Tepe Street; 2 Aleko Konstantinov Street; 58–60 Oborishte Street; and the area enclosed by Popova Shapka Street, Sitnyakovo Boulevard, Kalimantsi Street and Cherkovna Street in the Oborishte district. Heating services for these customers were suspended on 30 and 31 October.

Blocks 125 and 126 have been affected since 26 September, with heating expected to be restored on 15 November.

From 20 September until 13 November, heating will be unavailable in blocks 354, 356, 356A, 358, 385, 386 and 387 in Mladost 3, as well as block 105 in Mladost 1.

Breakdowns have affected blocks 58 and 59 in Dianabad and 30A Bigla Street in Lozenets since 19 September. Heating is expected to remain suspended until 15 November.

From 18 September until 13 November, heating will be unavailable in block 74A in Mladost 1; blocks 98, 126, 127 and 128 in Druzhba 1; 33 Aleksandar Malinov Boulevard and block 548 in Mladost 1A.

Blocks 536, 537, 538 and 539 in Mladost 1A, as well as blocks 45, 46, 48, 49, 50 and 64 in Dianabad, will be without heating and hot water until 13 November. Heating supplies to these buildings were suspended on 16 September.

Block 5 in Dianabad has been affected since 15 September, with heating expected to be restored on 15 November.

From 14 September until 15 November, heating and hot water will be unavailable at block 38A in Mladost 1; 58 G. M. Dimitrov Boulevard in Dianabad; block 73, 5 Iskarsko Shose Street and the Senyora company premises at 5001 Street in Druzhba 1; and block 26 in Dianabad.

The following addresses will also remain without heating until 15 November: 2 Tsvetan Lazarov Street – Boxing Hall, in Poligona; 27 Kosta Lulchev Street – DEO, in Geo Milev; and 42 Tsar Ivan Asen II Street, in Yavorov.

Blocks 423, 501, 502, 503, 504, 505, 506, 507, 508, 509, 510, 511, 512, 513, 514, 515, 516, 517, 518, 519, 521, 522, 523, 524, 526, 527 and 528 in Druzhba 2 have been without heating since 28 August. The suspension is expected to continue until the end of November due to repair work.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Минимална температура от 0 градуса е измерена тази сутрин в Пампорово и в района на Рожен
1
Минимална температура от 0 градуса е измерена тази сутрин в...
БНТ 3 излъчва стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане на препятствия
2
БНТ 3 излъчва стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане...
„Той връща младите хора в болницата“: Служители на МБАЛ - Хасково в подкрепа на директора на болницата
3
„Той връща младите хора в болницата“: Служители на МБАЛ...
Костадин Костадинов: "Възраждане“ ще подкрепи кандидати за ВСС, които не са от квотата на ГЕРБ и ДПС
4
Костадин Костадинов: "Възраждане“ ще подкрепи кандидати...
Пламен Абровски: До края на годината ще бъде внесен законопроект, който да регулира големите търговски вериги
5
Пламен Абровски: До края на годината ще бъде внесен законопроект,...
Държавата увеличава от 50 на 70% компенсациите за бизнеса с високо потребление на ток
6
Държавата увеличава от 50 на 70% компенсациите за бизнеса с високо...

Най-четени

ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%, Андрей Гюров е втори с 39,48%
1
ЦИК при 100% обработени протоколи: Илияна Йотова получава 57,57%,...
Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра": Илияна Йотова печели балотажа с 58,2%, Андрей Гюров е получил 38,6% подкрепа
2
Паралелно преброяване на 100%, "Мяра": Илияна Йотова...
ЦИК: Избирателната активност към 11.00 часа за страната е 6,11%
3
ЦИК: Избирателната активност към 11.00 часа за страната е 6,11%
ПЪРВИ ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч., "Мяра": Йотова води на балотажа с 51% подкрепа, Гюров е втори с 44,7%
4
ПЪРВИ ЕКЗИТПОЛ към 20.00 ч., "Мяра": Йотова води на...
Двойката Йотова – Вълчев печелят вота в област Добрич с убедителен резултат от 71,82%
5
Двойката Йотова – Вълчев печелят вота в област Добрич с...
България приключи световното първенство в Казахстан с общо три медала (ОБЗОР)
6
България приключи световното първенство в Казахстан с общо три...

More from: Bulgaria

Livestock Farmers Block Pleven–Sofia Road near Village of Yasen, Demanding Fair Distribution of Drought Relief Funds
Livestock Farmers Block Pleven–Sofia Road near Village of Yasen, Demanding Fair Distribution of Drought Relief Funds
A 24-Year-Old Man from Kameno Forced People to Take Out Loans, Then Threatened and Beat Them A 24-Year-Old Man from Kameno Forced People to Take Out Loans, Then Threatened and Beat Them
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Aviation Expert Todor Ivandzhikov: Hybrid Warfare Has Reached the Skies, but Air Travel Remains Safe for Passengers Aviation Expert Todor Ivandzhikov: Hybrid Warfare Has Reached the Skies, but Air Travel Remains Safe for Passengers
Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
Flight to an Unknown Destination: More Than 25 Aircraft Grounded Across Europe Following Bomb Threats Flight to an Unknown Destination: More Than 25 Aircraft Grounded Across Europe Following Bomb Threats
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Minister of Agriculture: Bill to Regulate Large Retail Chains to Be Submitted to Parliament by the End of the Year Minister of Agriculture: Bill to Regulate Large Retail Chains to Be Submitted to Parliament by the End of the Year
Чете се за: 12:50 мин.
Two Drug Labs Uncovered During Special Operations in Burgas Region in a Single Day; Five Arrested Two Drug Labs Uncovered During Special Operations in Burgas Region in a Single Day; Five Arrested
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.

Водещи новини

Нова вълна от бомбени заплахи срещу самолети: Засегнати полети до България, вдигнаха изтребители МиГ-29 (ОБЗОР)
Нова вълна от бомбени заплахи срещу самолети: Засегнати полети до...
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
У нас
Самолетен билет с неизвестна дестинация: Заради бомбени заплахи над 25 самолета бяха приземени в Европа Самолетен билет с неизвестна дестинация: Заради бомбени заплахи над 25 самолета бяха приземени в Европа
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
По света
Скокът в цените: Милион и половина българи с доходи под необходимия минимум за нормална издръжка Скокът в цените: Милион и половина българи с доходи под необходимия минимум за нормална издръжка
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Есента на френското недоволство: Отново протести и сблъсъци с полицията в цялата страна Есента на френското недоволство: Отново протести и сблъсъци с полицията в цялата страна
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
По света
"Неуважение към парламента": Реакции на опозицията след...
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
У нас
СПА курорт в столичния кв. "Мусагеница": Топла вода и...
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
У нас
Журналисти от БНТ спечелиха турнира по стрелба на Сухопътните...
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
У нас
Важна информация относно продажбата на билети за „Евровизия...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
Евровизия
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ