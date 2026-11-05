Thousands Left Without Heating and Hot Water as Sofia District Heating Company Carries Out Emergency Repairs and Maintenance Works

Thousands of Sofia residents are without heating and hot water due to emergency repairs and maintenance work on the network operated by Sofia district heating company (Toplofikatsiya Sofia), according to information published on the company's website.

From today until 7 November, customers in Druzhba 1 – blocks 44, 138, 139 and 140, block 142, the Eighth Police Station and the Slatina-Iskar Social Services Centre – as well as block 290 in the Tsarigradski Complex in Druzhba 2, will be without heating.

From 4 to 6 November, residents of Druzhba 1 in the area between Kapitan Dimitar Spisarevski Street, Hristofor Kolumb Boulevard and Asen Yordanov Boulevard, as well as those living in blocks 158 and 159, will be without heating and hot water.

Customers at 8 Kiril Vidinski Street in Lozenets and block 96 in Musagenitsa will also be without heating until 6 November. All residents of the Izток and Izgrev districts will be without heating and hot water until Friday.

Heating will remain suspended until 15 November at blocks 68A, 69 and 81 in Slatina; 9 Geo Milev Street and 10 Hristo Maksimov Street in Geo Milev; blocks 93, 94 and 95 in Musagenitsa; 1, 3–5 and 7–9 Vasil Drumev Street; 7–9 Sultan Tepe Street; 2 Aleko Konstantinov Street; 58–60 Oborishte Street; and the area enclosed by Popova Shapka Street, Sitnyakovo Boulevard, Kalimantsi Street and Cherkovna Street in the Oborishte district. Heating services for these customers were suspended on 30 and 31 October.

Blocks 125 and 126 have been affected since 26 September, with heating expected to be restored on 15 November.

From 20 September until 13 November, heating will be unavailable in blocks 354, 356, 356A, 358, 385, 386 and 387 in Mladost 3, as well as block 105 in Mladost 1.

Breakdowns have affected blocks 58 and 59 in Dianabad and 30A Bigla Street in Lozenets since 19 September. Heating is expected to remain suspended until 15 November.

From 18 September until 13 November, heating will be unavailable in block 74A in Mladost 1; blocks 98, 126, 127 and 128 in Druzhba 1; 33 Aleksandar Malinov Boulevard and block 548 in Mladost 1A.

Blocks 536, 537, 538 and 539 in Mladost 1A, as well as blocks 45, 46, 48, 49, 50 and 64 in Dianabad, will be without heating and hot water until 13 November. Heating supplies to these buildings were suspended on 16 September.

Block 5 in Dianabad has been affected since 15 September, with heating expected to be restored on 15 November.

From 14 September until 15 November, heating and hot water will be unavailable at block 38A in Mladost 1; 58 G. M. Dimitrov Boulevard in Dianabad; block 73, 5 Iskarsko Shose Street and the Senyora company premises at 5001 Street in Druzhba 1; and block 26 in Dianabad.

The following addresses will also remain without heating until 15 November: 2 Tsvetan Lazarov Street – Boxing Hall, in Poligona; 27 Kosta Lulchev Street – DEO, in Geo Milev; and 42 Tsar Ivan Asen II Street, in Yavorov.

Blocks 423, 501, 502, 503, 504, 505, 506, 507, 508, 509, 510, 511, 512, 513, 514, 515, 516, 517, 518, 519, 521, 522, 523, 524, 526, 527 and 528 in Druzhba 2 have been without heating since 28 August. The suspension is expected to continue until the end of November due to repair work.