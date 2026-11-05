Over 600 kg of Sheep Tallow and Dairy Products Seized at Kapitan Andreevo Border Checkpoint

More than 600kg of sheep tallow and dairy products have been seized during an inspection at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint. The operation was carried out by inspectors from the Border Control Directorate of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, in cooperation with Customs Agency officials.

An inspection of a Bulgarian-registered minibus and a passenger car entering the country uncovered the unauthorised transport of products of animal origin. The minibus was found to contain 245kg of sheep fat and 50kg of dairy products, while a further 375kg of sheep fat was discovered in the passenger car.

The products have been seized and are due to be destroyed.

The Food Safety Agency said that checks at border crossing points are ongoing and aim to prevent non-compliant and potentially dangerous food and feed products from entering the EU.