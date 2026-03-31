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National Palace of Culture Marks 45th Anniversary with Gala Celebration

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The anniversary is under the patronage of President Iliana Iotova

общинари герб сдс обявиха против изграждане подземни паркинги района ндк

The National Palace of Culture on March 31 celebrates 45 years since its establishment. The anniversary is under the patronage of President Iliiana Iotova.

The festive programme begins with the opening of the exhibition “The Boyana Church at the Dawn of the Renaissance” in the central foyer.

The highlight of the celebrations is this evening at 19:00 in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture. The gala concert “Symphony of Time” will bring together, for the first time on one stage, Lili Ivanova and the Sofia Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Maestro Nayden Todorov.


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