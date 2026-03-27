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New Measures Introduced in Blagoevgrad to Prevent Spread of Foot-and-Mouth Disease and Sheep and Goat Pox, Following Outbreaks in Neighbouring Greece

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Additional measures to prevent the spread of foot-and-mouth disease and sheep and goat pox have been introduced following a meeting of the Regional Epizootic Commission in Blagoevgrad (Southwestern Bulgaria). The steps come in response to a high number of infected animals reported in neighbouring Greece.


Nikolay Kukolev, Districtl Governor of Blagoevgrad:
“At present, the situation in Blagoevgrad region is generally calm. There are no registered outbreaks of these two diseases locally, which have prompted the strengthened measures due to information about their spread in neighbouring Greece. For this reason, it was necessary to reinforce the response measures.

“The main goal of the Regional Epizootic Commission, at the initiative of the Bulgarian Food Safety Agency, was to ensure coordination between all state institutions and their regional units involved in implementing these measures. Representatives of the Executive Agency ‘Automobile Administration’, as well as other relevant services, attended the meeting to support control over the movement of animals that could potentially arrive from Greece.

“The key measures are primarily focused on border control, including all incoming vehicles transporting animals. All livestock markets are currently banned until the risk to the country subsides.”


Dr Dimitar Malinovski, Head of the Animal Health Department at the Regional Food Safety Directorate in Blagoevgrad, added:
“The situation in Greece has been complicated since last year. This year alone, more than 100 new outbreaks of sheep and goat pox have been recorded within mainland Greece. Around 50 outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease have been reported on the island of Lesbos and in Cyprus.

“In light of this, we have taken serious measures and are focusing our efforts on preventing any unauthorised movement of animals from Greece into Bulgaria. We are working in close cooperation with the Regional Border Police Directorate. Daily inspections are being carried out on such transport, and so far no violations have been detected.

“It should be noted that all movement of small ruminants from Greece is completely prohibited. Larger livestock may be transported only from designated areas outside restriction zones, and only with the appropriate documentation and health guarantees provided by the Greek authorities.”

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