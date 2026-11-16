Former caretaker Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov has been selected as Bulgaria’s new ambassador to the United States. The information was confirmed to Bulgarian National Television (BNT) by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. His appointment must be approved by a decree signed by President Iliana Iotova before he can officially take up the post in Washington.

Nikolay Milkov is a career diplomat with extensive experience in foreign policy and international relations. He served as caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs in both caretaker governments led by Galab Donev, from August 2022 to May 2023.

After completing his term as minister, Milkov was appointed Bulgaria’s Permanent Representative to the North Atlantic Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels. He has held the position since 7 May 2023.

During his diplomatic career, he has served as Bulgaria’s ambassador to Romania and Canada, Consul General in New York, ambassador to France and Monaco, and Bulgaria’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO in Paris.

His professional experience also includes work at the Ministry of Defence, where he served as Permanent Secretary. At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he has held various senior positions, including Director of the Directorate for Foreign Policy Planning, Information and Coordination, and Deputy Minister.

Milkov was born in Sofia on 10 December 1957. He graduated from the French Language High School and obtained a degree in International Relations from the University of National and World Economy. In 1991, he was awarded a doctorate for his dissertation on international relations and contemporary history.

Bulgaria has been without a permanent ambassador to the United States since the end of April 2025, when Georgi Panayotov submitted a request to end his term early. Since then, the diplomatic mission in Washington has been headed by an acting ambassador.