A closely contested race for the Presidency, data from the parallel vote count conducted by the 'Myara' polling agency shows.

Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev are in first place, with 35% support in today's presidential election. This is according to the results of Myara’s parallel vote count, based on 100% of the votes counted.

In second place, with 31.9%, are the prresidential candidate Andrey Gyurov and his running mate Georgi Kandev.

Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin, are in third place, with 12.4% support.

They are followed by the presidential candidate tickets listed below:

Radostin Vasilev and Krasimir Manov – 4.3%,

Ivelin Mihaylov and Yuliana Mateeva – 3.5%,

Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova – 2.2%.

4.6% of voters selected “I do not support any candidate” on the ballot paper.

According to the agency, voter turnout stood at 22.2% as of 20:00.

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