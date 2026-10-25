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Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Президентски Избори 2026 Новини Свят бнт деца Спорт Евровизия Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

БЪЛГАРИЯ ИЗБИРА ПРЕЗИДЕНТ * * * Балотаж между Илияна Йотова и Андрей Гюров, сочат екзитполове на "Мяра" и "Алфа Рисърч" * * * БНТ със специална програма за президентските избори до края на вечерта

Parallel Vote Count at 70%: Alpha Research Predicts Run-off Between Iotova (35.7%) and Gyurov (31.8%)

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A run-off is certain. This is indicated by the data from Alpha Research’s parallel vote count, based on 70% of the votes counted.

Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev are in first place, with 35.7% support in today's presidential election. This is according to the results of Alpha Research’s parallel vote count as at 20:00.

In second place, with 31.8%, are the presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov and his running mate Georgi Kandev.

Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin, are in third place, with 12.5% support.

They are followed by the presidential ticket pairs listed below:

Radostin Vasilev and Krasimir Manov – 4.1%,
Ivelin Mihaylov and Yuliana Mateeva – 3.9%,
Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova – 2.7%.
4.4% of voters selected “I do not support any candidate” on the ballot paper.

According to the agency, voter turnout stood at 22.3% as at 20:00.

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