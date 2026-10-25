Parallel Vote Count at 70%: Alpha Research Predicts Run-off Between Iotova (35.7%) and Gyurov (31.8%)

A run-off is certain. This is indicated by the data from Alpha Research’s parallel vote count, based on 70% of the votes counted.

Iliana Iotova and Kiril Valchev are in first place, with 35.7% support in today's presidential election. This is according to the results of Alpha Research’s parallel vote count as at 20:00.

In second place, with 31.8%, are the presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov and his running mate Georgi Kandev.

Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin, are in third place, with 12.5% support.

They are followed by the presidential ticket pairs listed below:

Radostin Vasilev and Krasimir Manov – 4.1%,

Ivelin Mihaylov and Yuliana Mateeva – 3.9%,

Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova – 2.7%.

4.4% of voters selected “I do not support any candidate” on the ballot paper.

According to the agency, voter turnout stood at 22.3% as at 20:00.