Parallel Vote Count at 70%: Myara Reports Closely Contested Race for the Presidency, Iotova - 34% Support, Gyurov - 31.3%

A closely contested race for the presidency at 2 Dondukov Boulevard. This is indicated by the data from the parallel vote count conducted by 'Myara' polling agency.

Presidential candidate Iliana Iotova and running mate Kiril Valchev are in first place, with 34% support in today's presidential election. This is according to the results of the parallel vote count published by the Myara agency as at 20:00.

In second place, with 31.3%, are the candidate pair Andrey Gyurov and Georgi Kandev.

Kostadin Kostadinov and Petar Volgin, are ion third place, with 12.8% support.

They are followed by the presidential candidate pairs listed below:

Radostin Vasilev and Krasimir Manov – 4.5%,

Ivelin Mihaylov and Yuliana Mateeva – 3.6%,

Ivan Hristanov and Stoyanka Cherkezova – 2.2%.

4.9% of voters selected “I do not support any candidate” on the ballot paper.

According to the agency, voter turnout stood at 20.8% as at 20:00.