Parties in Parliament Commented on the Upcoming Early Elections After ARF Returned Third Government-Forming Mandate Unfulfilled

Parliamentary parties have commented on the scheduling of the upcoming early elections following the return of the third exploratory mandate on January 16.

Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (ARF) on the returned mandate: “We returned it to support a process for free and transparent elections.”

Outgoing Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov:

“For us, it is important that, given the consensus to move as quickly as possible to elections, we do not waste public expectations with procedural delays. Elections should be held promptly. And if it is considered that a caretaker cabinet would give the executive branch new legitimacy faster, it should be appointed quickly.”

Bozhidar Bozhanov, 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria':

“We have suggested possible dates – 28 March and 19 April. It is important that the Minister of Interior is not affiliated with Borisov or Peevski. Regarding the Electoral Code, yesterday we called on the authorities to bring a voting machine so that we can at least see whether they know what it looks like. This is another attack by Peevski on the electoral process.”