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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

PM Rumen Radev: European Parliament Is Being Used As a Tool by Bulgarian MEPs Who Have Limited Political Legitimacy in Their Own Country

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Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
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The Prime Minister also said that they are awaiting the expert assessment from the specialized team from a partner and allied country regarding the damaged ships

румен радев използва български евродепутати ограничена политическа легитимност собствената страна
Снимка: БТА

The European Parliament, unfortunately, is being used as a tool by Bulgarian MEPs with limited political legitimacy in their own country to to conduct an election campaign at the national level that is doomed to fail for them. This was how Prime Minister Rumen Radev commented on the European Parliament resolution criticising the Bulgarian government for Sofia’s weak diplomatic response to Russia over the attacks in the Black Sea.

European Parliament Criticises Radev Government for Weak Response to Russia Following Black Sea Attacks

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “And let me tell you about this unacceptable ignorance and manipulation. These same Bulgarian MEPs are misleading their colleagues in the European Parliament because of their own ignorance and manipulative conduct. Just imagine: the European Parliament is instructing a sovereign state, Bulgaria, on when and what decisions to take. I am referring to the deadline by which we are supposed to join a NATO initiative. The European Union is ordering us to join NATO’s initiative to combat drones, even though the Minister of Defence has stated very clearly when we will join. And most importantly, this initiative was introduced and announced back in February 2025. Can you imagine? The governments of these MEPs did nothing for two years. And now they are telling us: ‘You must do it by the deadline.’ Do you understand how untenable this whole position is?”

“We are waiting for the findings of our own investigators, as well as those of the specialised team that came here from one of our partner and allied countries. As soon as the conclusions of these expert reports are released, we will inform you,” the Prime Minister said regarding the drone strikes in the Black Sea.

According to Radev, the allegations against mayors in recent days have been based exclusively on reports and evidence of corruption.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “And I genuinely expect the Ministry of the Interior and the security services to continue working in this direction and to avoid any actions that could be exploited for political purposes during the election campaign.”

Radev described as entirely unfounded the allegations that a new Revival Process was under way.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “These claims are completely unfounded. As I have said, the action is not directed against citizens of a particular ethnic group, as was the case during the Revival Process. Let’s not confuse the issues. This is about corruption.”

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