Prime Minister Rumen Radev voted at the Vocational High School of Transport in Sofia. We will hear the Prime Minister’s first remarks immediately after he casts his vote.

Rumen Radev, Prime Minister: “We are unlikely to have a president elected in the first round, because, as you can see, voter turnout is still quite low. I urge Bulgarian citizens to go out and vote, because the higher the turnout, the greater the legitimacy.

I voted for a presidential institution that is effective and accountable to Bulgarian citizens, and for the national interest to be an imperative for all institutions. In these unpredictable times, it is very important to have a president with knowledge and experience, clear positions and principles, and the determination to stand by them.”