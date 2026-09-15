Preparations for Presidential Elections Proceeding as Planned and In Accordance with the Schedule, CEC Says

The organisation of the election is proceeding according to plan and in line with the deadlines set out in the election timetable, Central Election Commission (CEC) spokesperson Stoyanka Balova-Tsvetkova said at a briefing on preparations for the presidential election scheduled for 25 October 2026.

The deadline for registering initiative committees to take part in the election expired yesterday. A total of eight political parties and 24 initiative committees have been registered, while two parties had their registrations cancelled and three initiative committees were refused registration due to discrepancies identified in their submissions, the CEC spokesperson said.

Registered political parties and initiative committees have until 22 September to register their candidate lists. Four candidate lists have been registered so far, Tsvetkova added.