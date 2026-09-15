PM Radev on 'Petrohan' Case: How Did an NGO Linked to Pedophilia Come to Enjoy Financial and Political Support?

"The facts presented by the experts are shocking and give cause for concerns about our future as a society.” Prime Minister Rumen Radev told reporters in the village of Rakovitsa, commenting on information presented at a press conference yesterday concerning the Petrohan–Okolchitsa case.

According to Radev, the full truth behind the “Petrohan-Okolchitsa” case must be uncovered. The prime minister said that, first and foremost, answers must be sought to a number of questions.

"How is it that institutions allowed an NGO to assume the name, functions and legitimacy of a state agency?" Radev asked. He also raised questions about how an NGO, which he described as being linked to "paedophilia and the violation of moral standards", had enjoyed financial and political support, how it had access to such a vast area and had prevented Bulgarian citizens from moving freely there, and how such a huge quantity of weapons had been registered.

Radev also asked how a person who had been financially and politically favoured and publicly legitimised came to be accused of serious crimes and violations of moral norms.

“This is a process that has been going on for years. And if we, as a society, do not get to the bottom of these processes, I do not think we can look calmly to the future of our children, or to our future as a society,” the Prime Minister said.

In response to a question about analysts’ comments linking the case to the upcoming elections, Radev asked what the murder and sexual abuse of children have to do with the elections.

“The cold-blooded murder of children, their sexual abuse, what do you think this has to do with an election?” he asked.

Radev pointed out that an answer must be found and the case must be thoroughly investigated, which he described as linked to “a genuine cult and a pedophile organization.”

Radev said answers must be found and the case must be investigated fully, describing it as linked to “a genuine sect and paedophile organisation”.