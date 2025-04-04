President of North Macedonia visited the injured from Kočani nightclub fire, who are receiving treatment at 'Pirogov' hospital

The President of North Macedonia, Gordana Siljanovska, who is in Bulgaria to participate in the "Aqaba Process" meeting, on April 4, told the media that she visited the young people who were injured in the nightclub fire in Kočani and are now receiving treatment at "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia.

She stated that they are feeling significantly better. During a meeting with President Rumen Radev, she expressed her gratitude for the great sympathy they have received from the Bulgarian people.

"President Radev was the first to call me. Thank you. Unfortunately, or fortunately, sometimes tragedy brings out the good in all of us, not politically, but humanly. No politician will ever forget this once the citizens remember it from both sides," commented Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

Blood donation campaign for the victims of North Macedonia nightclub fire started at "Pirogov" hospital in Sofia

All patients from North Macedonia nightclub fire are in serious condition, said "Pirogov" emergency hospital