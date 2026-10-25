Presidential Candidate Andrey Gyurov: "I Voted with the Future of Our Children in Mind"

Presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov cast his vote at the “Sts Cyril and Methodius” National Humanities High School in Blagoevgrad. He voted using a voting machine in the elections for President and Vice President of Bulgaria.

Andrey Gyurov, presidential candidate: “It is always a good sign when Bulgarian citizens go out and take their destiny into their own hands by going out and voting. Today, I voted for the future of our children, with all Bulgarian citizens in mind – those who go to work every day, take care of their families and follow the rules, yet still find themselves wondering at the end of the day whether their income will last until the end of the month. They wonder whether their children have a future in Bulgaria.

We do not want our children to live in fear, dependency and the poverty of the past, to which some people want to drag us back. We want a Bulgaria that looks to the future, a European, free and proud Bulgaria, where we can feel confident about tomorrow and where the state is functioning as it should.”