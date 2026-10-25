Presidential Candidate Iliana Iotova: 'I voted for Bulgaria'

Presidential candidate Iliana Iotova cast her vote using a voting machine at the John Atanasoff Sofia Vocational High School of Electronics.

Iliana Iotova, presidential candidate: “For me, this is one of the most important human rights – the right to choose.

I voted because I believe Bulgaria will move forward. I firmly believe that we need peace, stability and security." Iotova said.



I voted for justice, prospects and prosperity for every generation in our country – for older people, for working-age people who keep our society strong, and for young people who must have a future in their homeland. Above all, I voted for everyone to be motivated to work for Bulgaria.



I also voted for an end to division and hatred among us. We Bulgarians need dialogue, understanding, dialogue and unity more than anyone. I voted for Bulgaria.”