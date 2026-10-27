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Prime Minister Radev on the Call for Resignation of the Head of National Service for Protection: We Are Waiting the Results of the Military Prosecutor's Office Investigation

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“We do not base our decisions on emotions; we base them on clear evidence and facts. We are a state governed by the rule of law. We are waiting for the results of the Military Prosecutor’s Office investigation.” Prime Minister Rumen Radev made the comments to journalists regarding the requested resignation of National Service for Protection (NSP) chief Major General Emil Tonev.

“We will support Ms Iotova,” the Prime Minister said unequivocally, referring to the run-off in the presidential election.

Prime Minister Radev stressed that he would attend the hearing scheduled for tomorrow’s extraordinary parliamentary session.

Head of the National Service for Protection on the Journalist Sonya Koltuklieva Case: I Saw Mistakes by Our Officers

“I have always appeared when summoned by the Bulgarian Parliament. However, I do not interfere in the work or decisions of the Bulgarian National Assembly.”

On the subject of the budget, Radev noted:

“Intensive talks with the European Commission are continuing. We are firmly determined to preserve the social programme in this budget, despite the Commission’s recommendations, to protect incomes, maintain pension increases, and preserve increases in incomes, child benefits and maternity benefits, as well as provide more funding for education, culture and sport. We are continuing these very difficult negotiations with the European Commission. Once we are ready — and I hope we will succeed in defending our vision for the budget — we will inform you.”

Radev also commented on complaints filed with the CEC concerning election campaigning in a statement issued by the Council of Ministers.

“I don’t think so. Our press office has already provided explanations on this matter. Look back at how these issues were handled under Prime Minister Denkov; the press office can provide you with clear facts, figures and all kinds of materials.”

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