Protests in Support of Preserving the Bulgarian Lev Held Across the Country

Protests in support of preserving the Bulgarian lev and against the adoption of the euro took place in several cities across Bulgaria. The demonstrations, organised via social media, brought together citizens demanding a national referendum on the introduction of the euro in Bulgaria.

Sofia

In the capital, demonstrators closed Orlov Most (Eagles Bridge) in protest against the government and in support of the Bulgarian currency. The intersection remained blocked for nearly two hours, with only emergency vehicles being allowed through. There was also an increased police presence in the district.

Dozens of people chanted “Resignation!” and waved Bulgarian flags. A key demand voiced by the crowd was the organization of a referendum to retain the lev.

“I’m protesting in defense of the Bulgarian lev and against the euro. I don’t want a foreign currency. We have a stable national currency,” said one protester.

“They sign agreements, make decisions, and rob the country over the heads of the people,” another added.

The protest evolved into a march that continued toward the National Assembly building.

Burgas

A similar protest took place in Burgas. Holding signs reading “We demand a referendum — the voice of the people is the voice of God,” citizens gathered peacefully near a gas station in the “Slaveykov” neighborhood.

Later, tensions escalated as protesters blocked one of the city’s busiest roundabouts on Stefan Stambolov Blvd. Traffic was disrupted, causing significant congestion. Protesters allowed only public buses and ambulances to pass through. Units from the Gendarmerie and Traffic Police were deployed to manage the situation, redirecting cars through surrounding neighbourhoods.

Among the demands of the citizens were the preservation of the Bulgarian lev and a referendum on the country's entry into the eurozone.

Plovdiv

Residents of Plovdiv also rallied against the euro. Gathering in Central Square, demonstrators voiced their support for the lev and called for a national referendum. They marched along the city’s main pedestrian street and temporarily blocked parts of Tsar Boris III Boulevard, again allowing only buses to pass.

“If we adopt the euro, we will have to dance to the EU’s tune. We’ll lose the freedom to decide how to spend our money and run our country,” said protester Maria Topalova. Vanya Simeonova added: “This isn’t just about currency — the lev represents our history. A nation without a history or past has no future.”

According to the people, if the government does not listen to the voice of the people, there will be new protests on May 31. And from June 2 they will begin effective strike action, blocking major road sections across the country.