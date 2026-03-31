Rise in Measles Cases: Infectious Diseases Ward in Byala Slatina Full

Cases of measles are increasing, with more than 43 already registered, including outbreaks in the Pleven and Lovech regions. Against this backdrop, the infectious diseases ward at the hospital in the town of Byala Slatina (Vratsa District, Northwestern Bulgaria) has reached its full capacity. The head of the ward, Dr Minka Veleva, said there are no children in severe condition.

Dr Minka Veleva, Head of the Infectious Diseases Ward at the Hospital in Byala Slatina: “There are currently 14 children in the infectious diseases ward, four of whom are accommodated in a room in the internal medicine department due to a lack of space. All are our patients and are being treated by our team. The disease is progressing in a mild to moderately severe form. Fortunately, we have no children in a very severe, life-threatening condition.”

Measles Cases in the Country Reach 43

She added that the ward has reached its full capacity and medical staff are working under significant strain.

“We have a shortage of nurses, and some of the staff are also ill. The colleagues are literally running between floors to care for all the children,” she added.

Despite the pressure, the hospital will not turn patients away.

“We have never turned anyone away. If necessary, we wait for beds to become available and admit the children. In more severe cases, especially infants, we arrange admission to a hospital in Pleven.”

Meanwhile, the Regional Health Inspectorate in Vratsa said that anti-epidemic measures are being expanded. Inspector Ivan Borisov noted that there are currently eight quarantined school classes in the municipality of Byala Slatina.

Ivan Borisov, an expert at the Regional Health Inspectorate in Vratsa, said:

“Immunisation is progressing intensively – both through general practitioners and mobile teams from the Vratsa RHI. New field campaigns are planned to reach children who have missed mandatory vaccinations.”

Children Infected with Measles in Byala Slatina Were Not Vaccinated

According to the latest data, six new cases of measles were registered in the region yesterday.

“The increasing number of cases requires even stricter and daily anti-epidemic measures,” he stressed.

He added that between 60% and 70% of the children who have fallen ill were not vaccinated.

Health authorities and medical professionals are urging parents to immunise their children in order to limit the spread of the infection and to prevent further strain on the hospital system.