SANS and DGCOC Disrupt Group Illegally Providing Bulgarian Citizenship

The State Agency for National Security (DANS) and the Chief Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) have raided the office of an organiser involved in a group providing Bulgarian citizenship illegally.

According to BNT information, former head of the Migration Directorate at the Ministry of Interior, Stefan Hristov, is involved in the criminal scheme.

Investigators say that, in exchange for additional payments, documents were arranged for third-country nationals to obtain Bulgarian citizenship.