Shortlist of Candidates for Bulgaria’s European Prosecutor Heard by Special Commission

A special selection commission has heard the candidates for the position of European Prosecutor from Bulgaria. After investigator Boyko Atanasov failed to appear at the Supreme Judicial Council building this morning, the number of contenders was reduced to six. They are Desislava Pironeva, Dimitar Belichev, Ivaylo Iliev, Mihaela Raydovska, Plamen Petkov, and Svetlana Shopova-Koleva.

The commission is expected to select three of them. Their nominations will then be approved by the Council of Ministers and forwarded to the competent bodies of the European Union for the final selection.

The mandate of Bulgaria’s current European Prosecutor, Teodora Georgieva, who was suspended following the launch of disciplinary proceedings, expires in July. Dimitar Belichev has been named as her replacement.

Photos

Speaking to journalists, some of the candidates expressed hope that the selection procedure would be transparent. The commission's decision is also awaited.