БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Земетресение с магнитуд 5 е регистрирано в Егейско море
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
Можем онлайн да проверим на какви профилактични прегледи...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Учебен или присъствен ще е 20 април?
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Разбиха фабрика за фалшиви лекарства в София
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Активираха мярката за компенсации за високите цени на...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
"Мяра": Българите виждат реална заплаха от...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Six Bulls Strayed Across the Border from North Macedonia into Bulgaria - What Will Be Their Fate?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
EN
Запази
шест бика прекосиха границата българия рсм ndash каква съдбата
Снимка: The image is illustrative

A curious case has emergedc on the border between Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia after six bulls strayed across the border into Bulgarian territory, leaving authorities with three questions: should the animals be euthanised, returned to their owners in North Macedonia, or kept in Bulgaria as part of a food bank programme?

The bulls were first spotted by the mayor of the village of Gueshevo, near the border. To capture them, municipal security officers from Kyustendil and the Border Police first sedated the animals before transporting them to a temporary livestock facility.

Ognyan Atanasov, Mayor of Kyustendil Municipality: “At the facility where we are currently feeding and keeping them, there are six animals. All tests came back just a few minutes ago, and all six are completely healthy. Every sample taken tested negative.”

Kristian Ivanchov, District Governor of Kyustendil: “Two of the animals have ear tags, which allowed us to identify that the tags are actually from North Macedonia.”

Under European Union legislation, animals entering from a non-EU country should be euthanised.

Ognyan Atanasov, Mayor of Kyustendil Municipality: “Effectively, the options for the animals are euthanasia, but since they are healthy, this can be avoided. They could be donated to a food bank, which is the second option, or a procedure could be arranged to return them to the Republic of North Macedonia. Each animal is worth around 6,000–7,000 leva. One of them is 700–800 kilograms as a calf, so I expect there will be interest from the owners.”

However, four of the animals do not have ear tags.

Kristian Ivanchov, District Governor of Kyustendil: “Returning them will be difficult because we have no evidence that anyone owns these animals or can claim any property rights over them.”

Dr Neli Yovcheva, Animal Health Department of the Regional Food Safety Directorate: “At present, the Regional Food Safety Directorates in Kyustendil is in discussions with the veterinary services of North Macedonia to arrange the return of the animals.”

Kristian Ivanchov: “The costs involved are not small at all. According to engineer Atanasov, they already exceed €2,000 and continue to rise with each passing day.”

The case recalls a similar incident years ago involving a cow named Penka, which crossed the border into Serbia. The situation became an international matter, and Penka was eventually spared and returned to her owner, who continued to care for her.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Празнуваме Благовещение
1
Празнуваме Благовещение
Атле Ли Макграт спечели малкия кристален глобус в слалома
2
Атле Ли Макграт спечели малкия кристален глобус в слалома
Изпратил ли е Вашингтон мирен план на Техеран?
3
Изпратил ли е Вашингтон мирен план на Техеран?
Разбиха фабрика за фалшиви лекарства в София
4
Разбиха фабрика за фалшиви лекарства в София
Земетресение с магнитуд 5 е регистрирано в Егейско море
5
Земетресение с магнитуд 5 е регистрирано в Егейско море
Арестуваха бивш общински съветник в Пловдив по подозрение за купуване на гласове (СНИМКИ)
6
Арестуваха бивш общински съветник в Пловдив по подозрение за...

Най-четени

Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни хранителни продукти и чадър от институции
1
Развалена храна с нов етикет: Разкриха схема за търговия с негодни...
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300 птици от защитен вид
2
На прага на екокатастрофа? Морето изхвърли 9 делфина и над 300...
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в склада с негодни храни в Хасково
3
Служител от ръководството на БАБХ е опитал да осуети проверките в...
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в София, смятат от БАБХ
4
Месото от незаконните кланици край Ихтиман вероятно е продавано в...
Димитър Калайджиев: Пазарът на имоти в България е в „леко плато“, предлагането остава недостатъчно
5
Димитър Калайджиев: Пазарът на имоти в България е в „леко...
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София
6
Над 1 млн. фалшиви евро са открити в София

More from: Bulgaria

Poll: Majority of Bulgarians See the Conflict in Iran as a Genuine Threat to Their Country, Far Fewer Feel Personally at Risk
Poll: Majority of Bulgarians See the Conflict in Iran as a Genuine Threat to Their Country, Far Fewer Feel Personally at Risk
Charges Brought Against Those Detained Over €1.2m in Counterfeit Euros Charges Brought Against Those Detained Over €1.2m in Counterfeit Euros
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
Woman Hospitalised After Attack by Hunting Dogs in Momchilgrad Woman Hospitalised After Attack by Hunting Dogs in Momchilgrad
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Traffic to Resume on Repaired Section of Danube Bridge near Ruse on 9 April Traffic to Resume on Repaired Section of Danube Bridge near Ruse on 9 April
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry Issues Travel Advisory for Cuba Bulgaria's Foreign Ministry Issues Travel Advisory for Cuba
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
Former Plovdiv Municipal Councilor Arrested on Suspicion of Vote Buying (PHOTOS) Former Plovdiv Municipal Councilor Arrested on Suspicion of Vote Buying (PHOTOS)
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.

Водещи новини

Земетресение с магнитуд 5 е регистрирано в Егейско море
Земетресение с магнитуд 5 е регистрирано в Егейско море
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
Три поредни дни 1,60 евро за литър дизел: Служебната власт въведе мярката за компенсации Три поредни дни 1,60 евро за литър дизел: Служебната власт въведе мярката за компенсации
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
У нас
Скок в цените на превозите: Транспортният бранш с искания към служебната власт, но без решение Скок в цените на превозите: Транспортният бранш с искания към служебната власт, но без решение
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Преди изборите: Редица акции в цялата страна срещу купуването на гласове Преди изборите: Редица акции в цялата страна срещу купуването на гласове
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
У нас
Войната в Близкия изток: Предложение и контрапредложение за мир
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
САЩ и Канада
Проверка в АПИ: Как са похарчени милиарди за пътища?
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
У нас
Разбиха фабрика за фалшиви лекарства в София
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Би Би Си с нов генерален директор
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ