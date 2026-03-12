БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
"Sofia International Film Festival" Turns 30: Anniversary Edition Opens with Iranian Director Jafar Panahi's 'An Ordinary Incident'

The largest film festival in Bulgaria is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The jubilee edition of the Sofia International Film Festival opens this evening in Sofia, featuring a selection of more than 150 films, including strong Bulgarian participation.

The festival’s Sofia Award for outstanding contribution to cinema will be presented tonight to renowned Bulgarian cinematographer Emil Hristov.

The anniversary edition will open with a screening of “An Ordinary Incident” by Iranian director Jafar Panahi. The festival will run until 31 March.

Stefan Kitanov, Director of the festival, said:
“The festival is constantly evolving. It continuously absorbs the changes in the world around it. We adapt, striving to be flexible, attractive, modern, cheerful and positive, and to bring people together. The energy — I will say it again — the energy of this festival is something that exists at very few festivals, and for me personally, such an exceptionally positive energy exists only here in Sofia.”

