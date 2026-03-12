The largest film festival in Bulgaria is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The jubilee edition of the Sofia International Film Festival opens this evening in Sofia, featuring a selection of more than 150 films, including strong Bulgarian participation.

The festival’s Sofia Award for outstanding contribution to cinema will be presented tonight to renowned Bulgarian cinematographer Emil Hristov.

The anniversary edition will open with a screening of “An Ordinary Incident” by Iranian director Jafar Panahi. The festival will run until 31 March.