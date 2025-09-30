БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
The Two 'Automobile Administration' Employees Who Took Bribes from Robbie Williams' Crew Remanded in Custody

Sufficient evidence has been collected against Georgi Georgiev and Boris Borisov

The former employees of the 'Automobile Administration', Georgi Georgiev and Boris Borisov, will remain in custody, Sofia City Court ruled on September 30.

Evidence suggests that both demanded and received bribes from truck drivers transporting equipment for Robbie Williams’ concert. Georgiev and Borisov allegedly threatened the drivers, warning that failure to pay would result in overnight detention.

It was precisely these actions of the accused that led the court to conclude that they had demonstrated a high degree of cynicism. According to the court, this also indicated an elevated level of public danger. For this reason, the court determined that, if released, the accused could commit further offences.

A large sum of over €40,000 was found with one of the accused, hidden in cigarette boxes near the spare tyre of his car. The court considered this strong evidence that the money originated from criminal activity and noted that the accused appear unrestrained in committing offences.

