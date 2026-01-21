БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Traditional “Babuvane” Ritual Recreated in Tsarevo for Midwife's Day (see pics)

Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
бабинден царево снимки

On January 21, Bulgaria celebrates the Day of Maternity Care, also known as Babinden (Midwives' Day).

January 21 was declared the Midwife’s day in 1951 with a decree of the National Assembly of Bulgaria. The day coincides with the date when Babinden was celebrated.

Babinden is a traditional Bulgarian feast, celebrated on 8 January according to the new style and on 21 January according to the Gregorian calendar, in honour of the women practicing midwifery. As part of the tradition, the rituals on this day are mainly related to paying homage to the elderly women ('babi') who in the past helped young mothers at childbirth and served as midwives.

The traditional ritual of “babuvane” was brought to life in Tsarevo as part of the celebrations for Babinden. During the event, the ceremonial “ritual washing” was performed, accompanied by authentic blessings for health, longevity, and prosperity.

The elderly woman’s hands were washed with soap and rinsed with water from a basin containing geranium, symbolising health and abundance. A homemade loaf of bread was also prepared for the occasion. The ritual honours older women and midwives who, in the past, assisted with childbirth.

Demina Mitreva, a young mother, played the role of a mother and recreated the image of the mother giving birth, while retired midwife Mima Koshnicharova, who devoted her career to caring for mothers and newborns, performed the role of the midwife.

