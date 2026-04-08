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Traffic Police Step Up Measures as Easter Bank Holiday Weekend is Set to Be Busy on Roads

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Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
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Traffic of heavy goods vehicles will be restricted on motorways

брифинг мерките bdquoпътна полицияldquo време предстоящите великденски празници

Traffic of heavy goods vehicles will be restricted on Bulgaria’s motorways during the Easter holiday period, authorities said on April 8.

Chief Inspector Lachezar Bliznakov of the Traffic Police at the National Police Directorate said measures have been put in place to ensure the safe movement of all road users during the holidays. More than 700 police teams have been deployed to monitor traffic.

On Thursday, 9 April, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., lorries will be restricted from travelling on motorways in the direction out of Sofia. On Friday, 10 April, the restriction will apply from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On the final day of the holiday period, Monday, 13 April, from noon until 8 p.m., heavy goods vehicles heading towards Sofia will also be subject to restrictions.

Photos by BTA

Particular attention will be given to the Struma Motorway, where heavy traffic towards Greece is expected. Authorities say targeted police operations will be carried out, with traffic diversions and thorough checks in all directions.

The focus of enforcement will include the use of seat belts and child safety systems.

Traffic on the Struma Motorway at Simitli will feature reversible lanes, and motorists are being urged to make use of both lanes provided in the direction of Greece on 9 and 10 April.

Between 11 and 12 April, police will carry out intensified checks for alcohol and drug use among drivers.

All roadworks have been suspended due to the expected surge in traffic, and police presence will be increased at railway and bus stations, where large crowds are anticipated.


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